MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Carbon County Friday afternoon.
Police in Mahoning Township say a single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 902 west of Country Club Road.
An officer arrived on scene to find the vehicle on fire. The officer tried to put out the fire and extricate the driver but was unable to do so, township police said in a news release. The deceased driver has not been identified.
Police say the car was traveling west when it went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. After being hit, the tree fell onto the car, and the vehicle caught fire, police said.