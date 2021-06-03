LAUSANNE TWP., Pa. - One of two people who were found dead in a wooded area in Carbon County in early May has been identified.

Jingzhen Gao, 55, is one of two people whose bodies were found in a wooded area off of Eckley Road, near North Buck Mountain Road, in Lausanne Township. 

The Carbon County coroner's office says they have also identified the male victim, but they're not releasing his name until his family has been notified. He's of Asian descent and about 5-foot-3. The man was wearing a size small Hugo Boss button down dress shirt and black Johnston and Murphy ankle dress boots.

Authorities have not yet commented on a motive or manner of death, or if there are any suspects.

Gao and the man died elsewhere, and the wooded location appears to be a dumping area for the bodies, state police had said.

Bodies found in Carbon County

The bodies were concealed with items commonly found in a commercial business-style setting, police said.

State police in Hazleton are in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 570-459-3890.

