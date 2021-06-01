TAMAQUA, Pa. - One person was flown from the scene of a house fire in Schuylkill County.
Crews remained on scene into the afternoon Tuesday, hours after flames broke out in the Tamaqua home around midnight.
"The fire person came running up to the door, saying, 'Get out! Get out! Get out!'" said Jason Garcia, neighbor. "Fire was everywhere. We can feel fire coming down the stairs here, so we could feel it on our face."
Garcia and his family were told to evacuate their home in the 200 block of West Cottage Avenue as crews battled flames next door.
"The main part of the fire was the back right and toward the front. Everything was gone," said Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely.
One person was seriously injured and was flown to the hospital.
Two dogs died in the fire. Three adults and 2 children were displaced, officials said.
As the Red Cross stepped in to help, crews continued their attack.
"The ladder first attempted to make its entry into the fire scene on Cottage Avenue, but there's a road above where we redeployed to where they have a better shot coming over," Connely said.
He says two jobs were happening at once -- controlling the flames and stopping them from spreading to nearby homes amid a tough elevation.
"One of the first priorities is to protect the exposures," Connely said. "He has vinyl siding, so he has some warping of his vinyl siding due to the heat. Thankfully, that's all that we had there."
Fire officials were working Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.
Neighbors seem to think fireworks may be involved.
"I heard a lot of fireworks last night. From 7 up to 10 or 10:30, when I went to sleep," Garcia said.
The fire marshal said he is not ruling out fireworks, but it's too soon to comment on the cause.
A fire at the home back in 1981 also caused serious damage.