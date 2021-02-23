POCONO TWP., Pa. – Gunfire rang out in the Poconos Tuesday night, sending one man to the hospital.

The person was shot in a parking lot outside a residence in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Detective Sgt. James Wagner of the Pocono Township Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 1900 block of Route 611 when several neighbors called 911 after hearing shots fired, Wagner said.

Pocono Township police

Pocono Township police respond to a shooting on Route 611 (Feb. 23, 2021).

"This was, what it appears to be, is an isolated incident between some type of domestic dispute or domestic relationship issue," Wagner said.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known, authorities said.

One person is in custody for questioning, but no charges have been filed, as of Tuesday night.

Pocono Mountain police are working with state police from the Stroudsburg barracks to process the crime scene and interview other individuals.

