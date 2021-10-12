POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police in Schuylkill County have taken one person into custody and are looking for another in a 2015 homicide.
Police obtained arrest warrants for Adriell Levor Chambers, 42, of Minersville, and Phong "Jay" Tran, 41, of Philadelphia, for the homicide of Dat “Mike” Hyunh that occurred March 2, 2015 at the 2200 block of West Norwegian Street in Pottsville, according to a news release from the Pottsville Bureau of Police.
Hyunh died of multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.
Chambers was taken into custody at his place of employment without incident on Oct. 6 and transported to MDJ Reiley's office for arraignment before being incarcerated in the Schuylkill County Prison pending future court action, police said.
Local police and state agents are actively attempting to serve the arrest warrant on Tran, and anyone with information on his current location is asked to call his/her local law enforcement agency.
"A significant number of Pottsville Police officers have been involved in this investigation at one point or another and most recently Captain Kirk Becker and Sgt. Mark O’Toole worked closely with the PA Attorney General’s office to earn a grand jury indictment and subsequent arrest warrants," said Chief Richard Wojciechowsky.
"Our department is very thankful to the AG’s office for collaborating with us during this process for a case that remained open and active until solved.”