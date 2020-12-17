TAMAQUA, Pa. - While most everybody in Eastern Pennsylvania was enjoying a peaceful snowy scene, it was anything but a silent night in Tamaqua.
"It's very devastating, especially this time of year," begins Kelly Murphy.
Wednesday night, a fire broke out at a home on North Railroad Street.
Murphy lives just around the corner.
"We could smell it in our house," she says of the smoke that permeated her home.
The Tamaqua fire chief says someone knocked over a kerosene heater, and a fire tore through the first home, and then the one next door. Crews from all over the area showed up to keep it from spreading farther, which was not an easy task.
"In the midst of a storm like that and everything," says Murphy, who came down to watch the scene and talked about the winds whipping around.
The homes were a total loss.
"That's sad, especially around the holiday," says neighbor Dave Sfarra.
Although the decorations are up, 11 people who were staying in these two houses will not be home for Christmas.
"This time of year, for somebody to lose everything that they have is devastating," Murphy adds.
The fire chief says, thankfully, everybody got out, and now the Red Cross is stepping in.
"Hopefully they find some help through the holidays," Sfarra says.
Murphy says she hopes they can find somewhere else to call home soon.
"Especially this time of year...it makes you think about the things that are important," she says.