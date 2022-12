POTTSVILLE, Pa. -Thirteen people, including seven children, are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out in one of the homes along West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The buildings there are very tightly packed together, and fire crews hurried to get people out of them.

Two homes are damaged so badly, they are currently unlivable.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.