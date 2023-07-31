WEST MAHANOY TWP., Pa. - An 18-year-old was killed and three other teens were seriously injured in a rollover crash along Route 924 in West Mahanoy Township early Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred just before 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the entrance to the North Schuylkill Transfer Center.

Authorities say the driver hit an embankment and the car rolled over several times, ejecting all four occupants before coming to a rest on the median.

Trooper David Beohm with PA State Police confirmed that 18-year-old Jenna Sallade of Mahanoy City was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office.

Police say two occupants were flown to Geisinger Medical Center, while the third teen was flown to LVHN Cedar Crest.

Trooper Beohm said that none of the car's occupants were wearing seatbelts.

State Police accident reconstruction teams from the Frackville Barracks are working to determine what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.