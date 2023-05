TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - State Police in Carbon County say they've made an arrest in a weekend shooting.

Troopers have charged 19-year-old Ivan Gonzales from Walnutport with attempted homicide and other charges.

The shooting happened at the victim's home on Hahns Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township Saturday night.

Investigators say there was a confrontation before the shooting.

They did not give an update on the victim's condition.