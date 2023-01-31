KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township.

The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn -- 2-18-23-27-47.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. To claim a prize, call 1-800-692-7481.