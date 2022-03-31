Funding from the federal government will go toward improvements to a dam in Carbon County, according to a news release from Sen. Bob Casey's office.
Beltzville Lake Dam will receive $2.65 million, on top of the $1.4 million it received last year. The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year.
Casey's office says the funding for Beltzville Lake will go to rehabilitating the emergency flood control gate, repairing an instrumentation vault on the embankment and reducing lead paint in the operating tower and the water supply valve. Beltzville Lake is a multi-purpose project aimed at water supply control, flood management and recreation. The project has prevented cumulative damages of over $63 million in damages from its construction in 1972, Casey's office said.
Blue Marsh Dam in Berks County will also receive infrastructure funding. Blue Marsh Lake will receive $6 million, on top of the $1.65 million it received last year.
The funding for Blue Marsh Lake will allow the Army Corps to procure and install an emergency generator at the operating tower, replace maintenance equipment, repair pavement, including on access roads, and reduce lead paint on a bridge to the operating tower. Casey's office says the Blue Marsh Dam is an integral part of the Schuylkill River Flood Control Program and has prevented more than $109 million in flood damages in the Schuylkill River basin.
“Blue Marsh Dam is integral to preventing flood damage in Berks County, while in Carbon County, the Beltzville Dam mitigates flood damage and controls water supply,” said Casey. “This new funding from the infrastructure law will help keep the dams on these lakes functional and make it possible for local residents and visitors to swim, fish and enjoy time outdoors with their loved ones.”