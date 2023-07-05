HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Deplorable conditions are what Monroe County police say they first noticed on their July 3 arrival at a Hamilton Township home, just off Route 209.

Inside, police say there was no edible food for the couple's 14-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Or for many animals.

39-year Kevin Connolly and 33-year-old Amanda Aulito are charged with endangering the welfare of children and animal cruelty, among other charges.

Ann Crawford is a neighbor.

"You try to be friendly neighbors, but I always felt uneasy and uncomfortable around them," she said of dealing with the couple.

The ASPCA removed 13 dogs, 1 cat, and a snapping turtle from the home.

Police say it stemmed from a follow up to a recent drug overdose by Aulito in June.

Court records show Connelly lied about kids being there and instructed his young daughter to climb over bags of trash in flip flops to sneak out the back of the house.

On the property, one of the first things you notice at the property is the smell, it's very pungent.

Neighbors say this has been going on for years.

Chef of across-the-street restaurant Stone Bar Jessie Tegyi says he would often see the kids and dogs playing on the very busy road, and Connelly and Aultio selling dogs in their parking lot.

"What is your take on them being arrested for child endangerment in an animal cruelty?"

"I'm happy that it happened, because it just didn't seem very safe over there at all," Tegyi said.

Police add the pair have had Children and Youth Services called on them 16 times since 2010, most recently in June.

The kids are with the county, as are Connelly and Aultio ,but inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

Additional charges include recklessly endangering another person, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and conspiracy.