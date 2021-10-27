Mahanoy City fire
Larry Neff | for 69 News

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Fire spread down a block of homes in Schuylkill County on Wednesday.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City.

Firefighters struck two alarms, as the blaze spread to connected homes.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, but crews had difficulty accessing the home because of the narrow alley, according to a photojournalist for 69 News at the scene.

At least one home appeared severely damaged, while several others sustained fire damage and a few had smoke damage.

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have sparked the fire.

