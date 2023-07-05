HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A couple was arrested Monday for endangering children and neglecting their pets, the Monroe County District Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, 33-year-old Amanda Aulito and 39-year-old Kevin Connolly were arrested by the county's drug task force after the county's drug task force attempted to investigate Aulito for an unrelated reason.

Connolly answered when police arrived, but quickly closed the door to prevent them from seeing inside, the press release said. He falsely stated that the couple's two children – aged 9 and 14 – were not at the home, the press release said.

Upon entering, police found the home in an "unlivable and deplorable" condition, with no edible food for the children or dogs inside. Connolly allegedly attempted to remove the 9-year-old from the home "by having her climb over a pile of garbage and debris [while] wearing flip flops," the press release said.

Both Aulito and Connolly have been charged with endangering the welfare of children, animal cruelty, recklessly endangering another person, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and conspiracy.

The couple was arraigned by district judge Brian Germano. They are currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional facility, in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding Aulito or Connolly are asked to contact Monroe County detective Kim Lippincott at klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.