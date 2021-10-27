CASS TWP., Pa. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 27-year-old man's shooting death in Schuylkill County.
Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of Seltzer, and James W. Fitzpatrick, of Pottsville, were arrested Wednesday and charged with first-and-third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of instruments of a crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from state police.
They were arraigned and committed to the Schuylkill County Prison without bail.
An argument and suspected gunshot were reported around 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of Ash Road in Cass Township, near Minersville and a few miles northwest of Pottsville, state police said.
Troopers and Minersville police responded to the area and found 27-year-old Joseph Fedornak dead, authorities said.
Fedornak, of Pottsville, was found with a gunshot wound, and investigators believe he had been in a physical fight.