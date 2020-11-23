POLK TWP., Pa. - State police have arrested two people in connection with the killing of a Monroe County teen over the weekend. Police say additional people may be charged.
15-year-old Aiden Paiz was shot and killed in Polk Township Sunday evening. A 17-year-old was injured in the shooting.
As police continue to investigate, the community is remembering Paiz.
"He's never going to graduate, get a chance to marry, all those things. He was supposed to swim in my pool next year," 58-year-old Elaine Caruso said through tears.
Their love of dogs connected Caruso to her 15-year-old neighbor Aiden Paiz. However, the Pleasant Valley High School freshman was shot and killed Sunday night.
Caruso said he was a good kid with a heart of gold.
"Anytime we needed something done at the house that I couldn't do because I'm disabled and my husband has a bad back, Aiden would come over and help us," she said.
Police say Paiz, along with a 17-year-old and another teen, were sitting in a car in the Rainbow Terrace cul de sac next to Jonas Mountain Nature Preserve, when they were robbed and the car shot at multiple times.
"The meeting was in regards to a pre-arranged drug transaction," said Pennsylvania State Trooper David Peters.
Police say Paiz died at the scene. The 17-year-old was also hit and taken to the hospital, the third teen was uninjured. The car was found nearby in the neighborhood.
"It is a very sad day for the Pleasant Valley School District," said Superintendent Lee Lesisko.
Lesisko added Paiz was very friendly and likable.
"He was part of our anti-bullying committee and also in the process of trying out for the basketball team," he said.
A vigil is planned at the high school Tuesday night.