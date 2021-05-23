Bodies found in Carbon County
LAUSANNE TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating after discovering two bodies in a wooded area in Carbon County. 

PSP Hazleton say two bodies, presumably male and female, were discovered just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in a wooded area off of Eckley Road, near North Buck Mountain Road.

Police have not yet identified the victims but are actively investigating the deaths.

The Carbon County coroner tells 69 News the bodies were significantly decomposed when they were discovered. There's a chance the victims have been dead for weeks.

An autopsy is scheduled for both victims on Tuesday. 

Anyone with information regarding any missing persons are asked to contact State Police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890. Ask for Trooper John Lutchko. 

