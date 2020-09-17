DEER LAKE, Pa. - Two men are in custody after a police chase and search shut down a busy stretch of a highway in Schuylkill and Berks counties.
Damar Coad, 19, of Reading, and John Luis-Fidanqui-Marten, 18, of New York City, were involved in an armed robbery in Frackville, Schuylkill County Wednesday night, state police said in a news release.
They fled in a vehicle south on Route 61, but the vehicle became disabled and both ran from the scene, police said.
Authorities shut down Route 61 South between Route 895 in Schuylkill County and Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County while police investigated and searched for the suspects through the night.
The road reopened around 3 a.m.
State police found and arrested both men around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
Both suspects are facing charges of fleeing and eluding police and reckless endangerment. The investigation is ongoing, police said.