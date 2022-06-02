MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man and woman are facing charges after an undercover prostitution sting in Monroe County.
Candace Pickering, 49, agreed to meet up with a customer, who was really an undercover officer, for sex at a Mt. Pocono hotel for $300, said the Monroe County district attorney's office.
She was arrested Wednesday in the hotel room and found to have a stun gun, marijuana, meth and a crack pipe, investigators said.
A man who had ridden along with her and was waiting in the car, 79-year-old Leonard Chistakoff, was found to have an illegal handgun and drug paraphernalia, the DA said.
He told authorities he rode with Pickering in case anything bad happened. Both are from the Minersville area.
Chistakoff was charged with carrying a firearm without license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Pickering is also facing gun and drug charges, as well as prostitution charges.
Their arrests are part of the DA's office's efforts to combat human trafficking in the Poconos, the DA said.