MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Authorities in Schuylkill County arrested two people and seized firearms and more than $100,000 in cash after a drug bust Wednesday morning.
Multiple agencies served two search warrants at two locations in Mahanoy City after the conclusion of a months-long narcotics investigation had concluded over the past months.
Police and agents recovered approximately $131,780 in cash, according to a news release from the Mahanoy City Police Department. Officers seized fentanyl, marijuana, and methamphetamine.
Authorities recovered six firearms, one of them having been stolen, and an airsoft gun, according to the news release.
Edwin Roman Astor, 20, and Coralys Lopez, 34, both of Mahanoy City, were arrested. The pair was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, one count of felony conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were committed to Schuylkill County Prison on $125,000 straight cash bail by Judge Anthony Kilker.