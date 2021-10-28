Pennsylvania State Police have arrested two men in the killing of a man in Schuylkill County last week.
Michael Angelo, 51, and James Fitzpatrick, 52, are behind bars, charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old Joseph Fedornak.
State police were called to a wooded area along Ash Road in Cass Township around 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 after there were reports of an argument and gunshots.
Troopers found Fedornak dead of a gunshot wound, police said.
Investigators say Fedornak was in the area because his girlfriend was picking up belongings from a camper on the property of her ex-husband, Fitzpatrick.
She told police that while she was there, she heard gunshots and went outside to find Fedornak lying face down, covered in blood.
She told police Fitzpatrick admitted to beating Fedornak with sticks and told her if she said anything, she would end up like him.
She said Fedornak disproved of her going to Fitzpatrick's home, and Fedornak would often throw rocks through Fitzpatrick's windows, authorities said.
Angelo, Fitzpatrick's friend, said he heard Fedornak coming up the road so he hid, but Fedornak saw him and threw a rock at him, and Angelo fired at him with a pellet shotgun, according to police paperwork.
Angelo and Fitzpatrick were arrested Wednesday and are now facing a slew of charges, including first- and third-degree murder.