STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Two Stroudsburg residents were charged Tuesday in an undercover prostitution sting, authorities said.
Jessica Bauer and Eric Scelza were arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, who conducted the sting in the borough.
Authorities said Detective Kim Lippincott learned that Bauer was prostituting out of a hotel in Stroudsburg throughout May. Bauer, known to detectives as a crack cocaine user, was on the run after fleeing from a drug rehab and had an outstanding warrant.
An undercover officer responded to her advertisement online for prostitution and Bauer told the officer to come to the hotel in Stroudsburg. When the officer arrived at the hotel, Bauer asked him to wait. Moments later, Eric Scelza exited the room. Both he and Bauer were detained.
Bauer said she had just finished a "date" with Scelza, who paid her $100 for sex. She said Scelza was a regular customer.
A search of the hotel room revealed Bauer was in possession of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Bauer is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility for an unrelated matter and Scelza was released. Both are set to appear in court later.
The arrest was part of the Monroe County District Attorney's Office's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in the Poconos.