POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two men have been hit with arson charges for allegedly starting the fire that destroyed an abandoned Poconos resort.
Stephen Manickchand, 29, and Brian Latchman, 23, started two separate fires at the Birchwood Resort property in February 2021, police say.
Court documents say cell phone pings helped police track down Manickchand.
He eventually confessed that he and his cousin, Latchman, started both fires with a lighter.
Officials say the first fire on February 13 only destroyed a mattress.
However, the fire on February 28 destroyed a main building at the property.
Police say damages are estimated at about $32,600.