STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are searching for two people they say were involved in a drive-by shooting last August.

Kylan Coombs, 23, and Alexandra Hidalgo, 27, are charged with attempted homicide, according to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Authorities say Coombs and Hidalgo are wanted for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough on Aug. 7, 2022.

Through investigation, a .223 caliber shell casing was recovered at the scene, but no firearm has been recovered, police said.

Police say Coombs and Hidalgo have a history of incidents involving firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and speak to Detective Knowles or Detective Capone at 570-421-6800 extension 1046 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

