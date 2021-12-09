Interstate 81 I-81 sign traffic generic graphic

FOSTER TWP., Pa. - Two crashes, one of them fatal, closed part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County for hours Wednesday and Thursday.

The first wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes at mile marker 108 in Frailey Township, state police said.

A second crash happened several hours later in the backlog from the first wreck, police said.

That crash, around 8 p.m. at mile marker 113 in Foster Township, was fatal, police said.

Authorities did not release details of either accident.

One lane of the highway reopened just before 3 a.m. Thursday, and both were open around 9:30 a.m.

