STROUD TWP., Pa. - Two Poconos-area dads, sick of traveling for their kids' sports, started an academy right in their own neck of the woods.

Inside Pocono Sports Academy in Stroud Township, there's so much space for movement, you almost wouldn't know it, looking at the brick building from the outside.

"We have 4500 square feet of turf," Dennis Downes, co-founder of Pocono Sports Academy, said.

Downes and his business partner, Billy Binikos, were preparing for a winter workout at the new academy in Stroud Township.

"We have coaches from Stroudsburg and Pocono Mountain East that are going to help put on a winter workout for all the Little League-aged kids in the area," Binikos said.

To have an indoor space this close to home, they say, is huge.

"I don't know much about baseball," Binikos said, "so in order for my kids to get the development they needed, I would have to travel at least an hour away."

Both dads have sons the same age, 10 and 14, involved in multiple sports. So they went from seeing each other on the sidelines to carpooling, to now joining forces, bringing local training of many different sports to Stroud Township.

"Asking the coaches that we would take our kids to, 'come down to us,' so we don't have to have parents driving to Wilkes-Barre, Hazelton, Jersey, Lehigh Valley area," Binikos said, "where we can kind of keep it local and get the same kind of quality instruction."

"It started as a joke," Downes said, "but we kind of branched out and were able to develop a space so that those coaches are able to do stuff inside and the kids aren't actually outside in this Pennsylvania weather."

The sports dads say the former towing and repair building was a fixer upper, to say the least. But within a month of cleaning, renovations and a lot of love, they turned it into a clean, very green game space.

People can book the space for sports and activities for any age: baseball, soccer, volleyball, even glow-in-the-dark dodgeball. Downes and Binikos say they planned it for kids but get even more requests for tournaments from adults.

And after all the love and labor that went into the building, the sports dads say they're planning on moving to an even bigger space with more parking and room outdoors by this spring.

You can find more information on the business's Facebook and Instagram pages.