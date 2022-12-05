POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating after two people were killed in an accident over the weekend. Officials say speed may have been a factor.
It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of SR0611 and SR0715 in Tannersville.
Pocono Township Police Department were called for a report of a head-on two-vehicle accident. A release from police says a 33-year-old male from Hazleton, and a 28-year-old female from Brooklyn, NY., were were killed.
Officials say the two people were driving separate vehicles and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Three female passengers from the female's car were also seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
Pocono Township police say they've received multiple reports of one of the drivers speeding just prior to the crash.
The investigation into this accident is on-going.