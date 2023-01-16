TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers.

The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when one of the vehicles left its lane and hit the other vehicle, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Both vehicles veered off the right shoulder of the roadway and overturned several times, state police said.

State police said both drivers were ejected during the wreck.

A 68-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. State police said neither man was wearing seatbelts.

Authorities are still locating next of kin.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg barracks.