SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed and three juveniles were injured in a crash on Route 209 in Monroe County Tuesday night.

A minivan going south on Route 209, also known as Seven Bridge Road, veered into the oncoming lane and hit a Honda CR-V head-on, state police said.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near Buttermilk Falls Road in Smithfield Township.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, police said.

Three juvenile passengers in the CR-V were taken to the hospital, but authorities did not comment on the extent of their injuries.

A state police report said a third vehicle was also involved in the wreck, but did not specify how.

Authorities did not identify the two killed.

