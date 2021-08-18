SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed and three juveniles were injured in a crash on Route 209 in Monroe County Tuesday night.
A minivan going south on Route 209, also known as Seven Bridge Road, veered into the oncoming lane and hit a Honda CR-V head-on, state police said.
It happened just after 7 p.m. near Buttermilk Falls Road in Smithfield Township.
The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, police said.
Three juvenile passengers in the CR-V were taken to the hospital, but authorities did not comment on the extent of their injuries.
A state police report said a third vehicle was also involved in the wreck, but did not specify how.
Authorities did not identify the two killed.