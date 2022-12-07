WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two firefighters died after responding to a smoky fire that burned a home in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner.

+7 PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp. Crews fight a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Two firefighters died after being called to the fire.

Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, died after being called to the fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Paris was the assistant fire chief of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County.

A firefighters' labor union in Frederick County, Maryland, posted Wednesday night that Paris joined the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Service last February and graduated in September. The post also said Paris leaves behind his wife and two young daughters.

Multiple sources said the firefighters were pulled from the burning home and taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The coroner confirmed that another person who was not a firefighter was dead at the scene. There's no word yet on that person's cause of death.

The causes of death for the firefighters also have not yet been reported.

Multiple emergency vehicles were parked on both sides of the house where the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.