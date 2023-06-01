WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Schuylkill County early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Indian Drive in the Lake Wynonah community in Wayne Township, state police said.

As firefighters were putting out the fire, they found two people dead.

State police say investigators are working to figure out what led to their deaths and the fire.

The Schuylkill County coroner's office was called to the scene and will determine the victims' cause of death. Their names have not yet been released.