MT. POCONO, Pa.- Two people were hurt after police say an elderly woman's vehicle hit a display outside a store in Monroe County.

For an unknown reason, an elderly woman sped through the parking lot of Bill's Shop Rite in Mount Pocono and hit another vehicle Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police say the woman's vehicle glanced off the other vehicle and then hit racks of potted flowers that were on display outside the store. One of the display racks shattered a store window, injuring a cashier at the checkout counter inside, according to police.

The elderly driver and the cashier were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.