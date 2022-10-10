PORTER TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured after a reported dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

The explosion at Summit Quarry, in Porter Township, was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 18 miles north of Bethel, Berks County.

The two people that were hurt are expected to survive their injuries.

The regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting, a company in Berks County, said authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Federal, state and local authorities were notified after the blast.

The company says Monday's explosion was an isolated incident and that it maintains a very good safety record.