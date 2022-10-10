PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County.

We're told the two people who were hurt are expected to survive their injuries.

The two people injured were employees at Maine Drilling and Blasting, a company that has its Mid Atlantic North Division headquartered in Bethel Township, Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the explosion happened as workers were disposing of boxes which previously contained boosters used in the blasting process.

Several vehicles and a Maine Drilling and Blasting office trailer were damaged, state police said.

Federal, state and local authorities were notified after the blast.

The company said Monday's explosion was an isolated incident and that it maintains a very good safety record.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.