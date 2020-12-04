TAMAQUA, Pa. - Multiple people were rescued from a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Schuylkill County Friday morning.
Flames broke out around 6:15 a.m. in an apartment on the top floor of ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street.
The fire was reported with entrapment, and crews rescued several people from the building, said county 911 dispatchers.
One person was flown from the scene with injuries, and another was taken to the hospital via ambulance, dispatchers said. The extent or nature of their injuries is not known.
Smoke was seen coming from a top window, and the surrounding area was black and burnt.
Residents in lower-level apartments, those not affected by the fire, were told to shelter in place, while residents whose apartments were affected were taken down to the lobby, dispatchers said.
