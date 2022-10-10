PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured in a reported dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County.

We're told the two people who were hurt are expected to survive their injuries.

The regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting, a company that has its Mid Atlantic North Division headquartered in Bethel Township, Berks County, said authorities are still looking for the cause of the explosion.

Federal, state and local authorities were notified after the blast.

The company said Monday's explosion was an isolated incident and that it maintains a very good safety record.