WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident in Schuylkill County.

State police were called to Ridge Road in Wayne Township at 12:56 a.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute between a father and son.

Two victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, and both were flown to the hospital for treatment, police said.

A 52-year-old woman was shot in the arm, and a 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

The suspected shooter, Aaron Hopkins, 24, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was charged with attempted homicide and jailed, unable to post bail.