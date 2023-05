Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Carbon County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Forest Inn Road in Towamensing Township.

The deputy coroner said a male and female were killed. Both were believed to have been riding on the motorcycle.

Their names won't be released until their families are notified.

State Police in Lehighton are handling the investigation.

The road was shut down for several hours while investigators reconstructed the accident.