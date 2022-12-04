POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash near the outlets in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township, Monroe County.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at routes 715 and 611, near the Crossings Premium Outlets.

The Monroe County coroner says a male and a female died. He says they were the drivers.

Passengers in the crash were transported to a trauma center, the coroner said. There's no word on their condition.

The two vehicles had heavy front-end damage and debris was scattered across the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.

Roads in the area were closed for more than three hours.