TAMAQUA, Pa. - Two more Tamaqua Area High School students have been expelled following an alleged hazing incident involving the high school football team. That brings the total to three students who have been expelled.
District officials say they are looking into the matter, but caution the public not to believe rumors swirling around social media.
Tamaqua Area School District officials expelled two seniors for code of conduct violations following the alleged hazing incident on Nov. 4.
Last week, a junior was also expelled.
The investigation into the alleged incident involving Tamaqua football players in the field house has stirred up a firestorm of controversy, with parents wanting to know how an alleged hazing incident could happen on school grounds, and asking whether the district will provide counseling for those affected.
After a school board hearing Monday night, School Board President Larry Wittig told reporters speculation about the alleged hazing has gotten out of control on social media.
"The sexual part of it is not true," Wittig said.
Wittig says the district's investigation into exactly what did happen is far from over.
"This thing is going to unfold and we're going to take it to the end like we said from day one until there's no place to go," Witting said.
Wittig says after the incident, district leaders and police met with the parents of those involved.
Tamaqua Police say their investigation is nearly complete. It's unknown if any criminal charges will come out of this.
On the day following the alleged incident, the football team forfeited its district semi-final championship game.