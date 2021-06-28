TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Two new leaders took command of Tobyhanna Army Depot in a change-of-command ceremony Monday.
Col. John W. McDonald relinquished command to Col. Daniel Horn, according to a news release from the depot. Sgt. Maj. Shantae Gordon also relinquished responsibility as the depot’s senior enlisted officer to Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Wiles.
The ceremony, which culminated with a passing of Tobyhanna’s flag, was presided over by Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
Depot employees, representatives of state and local government, and family members witnessed the event.
Col. McDonald’s next assignment is with the Joint Staff Operations Directorate at the Pentagon.
“My assignment here at Tobyhanna has been, without a doubt, the best and most broadening I have experienced in my career. I will take and share the Tobyhanna legacy with anyone who will listen,” McDonald said in his parting remarks.
Horn is the depot’s 34th commander. He was previously the military deputy of the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command forward, according to the news release.
As commander, Horn will lead 3,700 employees responsible for supporting global readiness for Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems across the Department of Defense.
Wiles is the depot’s 21st sergeant major. His most recent assignment was as the chief mechanical operations sergeant major for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He has served in staff and leadership positions at stateside and overseas military installations including the Republic of South Korea; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Lee, Virginia.
As sergeant major, Wiles serves as the voice of the warfighters who use equipment repaired by the depot. He advises the commander on all matters relating to Soldiers, the civilian workforce and their family members.
“When I learned that commanding Tobyhanna Army Depot was my next assignment, I was elated that I’d be leading such a skilled and dedicated workforce," Horn said in his first address as depot commander.
"You have a reputation for strategic planning and innovation,” he said, adding that he holds the mission of Tobyhanna close to his heart.
“As Army Civilians, you have what many other people do not: a sacred purpose behind your work. What you do matters. You matter. Like any job, there will be good days and frustrating days. But when you get home at night, I hope you’ll remember that your work helps our warfighters keep America safe. And I hope you’ll be as proud of that as I am.”