WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — Two firefighters from Lehigh County lost their lives while helping to battle a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County on Wednesday.

West Penn Township Police Department Chief John Bonner said the fire is considered suspicious.

Officials identified the fallen firefighters as Marvin Gruber and Zach Paris.

Gruber, 59, joined the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lynn Township in 2020. He was also the assistant chief of Northampton Community College's Department of Public Safety.

Paris, 36, joined the fire company in 2010 and served as an assistant fire chief. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters, his parents, and a sister.

The fire company released the following statement during a news conference Wednesday morning:

4:29 WATCH: New Tripoli Fire Co. news conference on fallen firefighters Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky and Don Smith with the Lehigh County Communications Center held a news conference outside th…

"The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of their two fire members in the line of duty. These members made the ultimate sacrifice to their community and country. They are truly heroes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones, and please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The two men were among dozens of firefighters from around the region who responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township.

"The fire went to a third alarm, with fire units from Schuylkill County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, and Berks County dispatched to assist," said Chief John Bonner, West Penn Township Police Department.

Initial reports were that someone was trapped inside the residence. That report turned out to be unfounded.

Gruber and Paris became trapped while searching the home. They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died of their injuries, officials said.

Funeral arrangements for the two men are still pending.

Two West Penn Township firefighters were also injured. One of them remained hospitalized in intensive care Thursday afternoon, Bonner said.

A man who lived at the home, identified by Bonner as Christopher Kammerdiener, was found dead in a wooded area behind the home. Bonner declined to provide any information about how he died.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal with Reading-based Troop L is working with the local authorities to determine how the fire started.

"The cause of the fire at this time is considered suspicious," Bonner said.