POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Two Pottsville area volunteer fire companies are merging.
Firefighters in Mount Carbon Borough and part of North Manheim Township in Schuylkill County announced they are joining forces.
They are forming the new "American Hose Company Number 2."
It was formed to improve public safety services and create a stronger volunteer fire rescue service.
The new department will have about 50 active volunteer members. They will operate out of two fire stations, one in Pottsville and one in Mount Carbon Borough.