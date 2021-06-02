POCONOS MTS., Pa. | A suspect is on the run after a domestic dispute turned out gunfire, according to Poconos police.
In an official report, police say they were dispatched to a home on Long Pond Rd for a domestic call, with possible shots fired on Wednesday.
The suspect the police say they are looking for is Yasim E. McDonald, 23, he is still on the run and is believed to be armed by Poconos PD.
No one at the scene was hurt, according to officials, but the suspect who had supposedly fired shots inside the home was on the run in a black Volkswagen sedan.
Officials say the car was recovered later by Emerald Lakes at the boat ramp at Arbor Drive.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.