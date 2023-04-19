HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two Schuylkill County boroughs will be upgrading and repairing their water and sewer lines.

Pottsville and Orwigsburg together received more than $7 million in state grants, announced state Sen. Dave Argall, Rep. Tim Twardzik and Rep. Jamie Barton.

Just over $5 million will go towards replacing about 360 public and private lead or galvanized service lines in Pottsville. The Schuylkill County Municipal Authority (SCMA) will replace lines along West Railroad, North Centre, Fairview, West Race and Pierce streets.

The authority also got a $3.4 million loan to replace old cast iron water mains with lead joints in the same areas.

The state lawmakers say the project will fix ongoing issues with water loss due to leaks and water pressure issues affecting fire hydrants.

In Orwigsburg, the borough's municipal authority will use $2 million to replace nearly 6,000 feet of sewer lines along Marshal Drive and Ridge Road, and North Warren Street and Station Road.

The current sewer system has issues during wet weather because the pipes and manholes are deteriorating, officials said.

The funding was awarded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).