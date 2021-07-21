COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Two people were hurt in a crash in Monroe County.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hemlock Drive and Salamanca Drive in Coolbaugh Township.

Reports from the scene indicate a fire official was involved in the crash. The fire official said a vehicle pulled out in front of him at the intersection, and that two people in that vehicle were trapped.

One person was flown to the hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

Authorities have not commented on their conditions.

