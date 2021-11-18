TAMAQUA, Pa. - Fire in a Schuylkill County apartment building sent two residents to the hospital and left almost a dozen without a place to stay.
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Thursday in a building on the corner of Hunter and West Spruce streets in Tamaqua, firefighters said.
Two residents were treated and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Multiple units inside appear damaged, and almost a dozen people are displaced, fire crews said.
It appears the fire was accidental, said Tamaqua fire officials, but the blaze is still under investigation.