MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a man in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County back in October.
Tyrone Michael Parson, 19, of Stroudsburg, and Kellie Vanessa Nelson, 18, of East Stroudsburg, were transported to Monroe County Correctional Facility for processing, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the area of Gingerbread Lane and Arrowhead Lane in Middle Smithfield Township for reports of multiple gunshots in the area around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 17, police located the body of Jaheem Keith Alston, 19, of Paterson, New Jersey, in a wooded area next to the roadway, according to the news release.
After an investigation, troopers took Parson and Nelson into custody without incident Thursday, state police said.
State police say Parsons admitted to shooting Alston on Oct. 16. Nelson was determined to be the driver during the incident, according to the news release.