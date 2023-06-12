WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two people in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Route 183 and Meadow Brook Drive in Wayne Township around 2:30 p.m. The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

State police say an SUV was traveling northbound on Route 183, while a truck was traveling southbound. The SUV left its lane of travel and crossed the double yellow lines into the southbound lane, hitting the truck, state police said.

Carolynn Drum, 39, who was driving the SUV, was killed. Maria Ensinger, 18, a passenger, also died in the crash, according to state police.

A man who was a passenger in the SUV was transported to Reading Hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

The State Police investigation is ongoing.