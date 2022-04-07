HAZLETON, Pa. - The man accused of opening fire at an underage party is now charged with criminal homicide.
On Tuesday, 20-year-old Frangel Garcia Andujar was charged with homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Stanley Jimson Junior.
Jimson was shot and killed at a home Hazleton, Luzerne County where Beech and Wyoming streets meet. Andujar is also accused of injuring four other juveniles.
Andujar is also facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.
Andujar is behind bars and ineligible for parole after a Luzerne County judge determined he is a threat to the community.